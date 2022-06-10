Report: Rome man slammed woman's head on the floor, kept her from leaving the house By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jun 10, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested at a Margo Trail residence Thursday evening after he prevented a woman from leaving and slammed her head on the floor, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Derek Lee Edwards, 57, also threatened to kill the woman during the incident. He is charged with felony false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts and battery. He was released on bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. View the e-Edition Trending Now Rome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia Road Pedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall Boulevard Rome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church service A new chapter: Pizza Farm business bustling after reopening in new location 3 sentenced in robbery conspiracy that led to the shooting death of a 57-year-old Shannon woman Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists