A Rome man is charged with aggravated assault after he shot a woman and yelled threats at her, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
La Lyric Ortiz Griffin, 42, discharged the firearm while intoxicated inside their home. The condition of the woman was not noted in the report, but Griffin then followed her outside, yelling curse words and threats so loudly the neighbor could hear them.
Griffin then told the neighbor that he would beat him.
He is also charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor discharging firearm while under the influence, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and terroristic threats and acts.