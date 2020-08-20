A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault and battery after shooting another man in the chest at a residence on East Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Vincent Hawkins, 70, shot the man in the chest, which led to the man requiring immediate surgery to save his life.
A cell phone video shows Hawkins standing over the man with a firearm as the man bled from his chest. During questioning following the arrest, Hawkins admitted to shooting the man and made comments that it was in reference to the man playing loud music from his vehicle.
Hawkins is charged with felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor reckless conduct and discharging a gun on a public street. He remained in jail with no bond Thursday morning.