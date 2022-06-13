Report: Rome man shot Airsoft rifle on Broad Street, resisted arrest By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jun 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of Broad Street and Fourth Avenue Friday night after he shot people with an Airsoft rifle, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Shidell De'Aris Millsap, 24, tried to fight a Rome police officer during the arrest.He is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor reckless conduct and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $7,900 bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. View the e-Edition Trending Now Rome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia Road Rome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church service Pedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall Boulevard Funds stolen from Floyd County Schools in cyberattack, police investigating FX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad Street Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists