A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of Broad Street and Fourth Avenue Friday night after he shot people with an Airsoft rifle, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Shidell De'Aris Millsap, 24, tried to fight a Rome police officer during the arrest.

He is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor reckless conduct and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $7,900 bond Monday.

