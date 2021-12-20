Report: Rome man robbed woman at Turner McCall gas station By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with felony strongarm robbery after he forcefully took $221 from a woman outside the Sunoco gas station on Turner McCall Boulevard, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Joseph Lee Byrd, 42, gave a false name and date of birth to law enforcement officers while on scene. During the arrest, Rome police officers found meth in Byrd's vehicle.Byrd is additionally charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor battery, giving false names to law enforcement officers and a felony probation violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Report: Inmate had phone in cell 'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity announces Rome location Fred Taylor remembered for leadership, vision, generosity Woman sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in child, sex abuse case Multi-agency task force, dubbed Operation Safe Christmas, arrests 6 in child sex sting Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists