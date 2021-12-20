A Rome man is charged with felony strongarm robbery after he forcefully took $221 from a woman outside the Sunoco gas station on Turner McCall Boulevard, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Joseph Lee Byrd, 42, gave a false name and date of birth to law enforcement officers while on scene. During the arrest, Rome police officers found meth in Byrd's vehicle.

Byrd is additionally charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor battery, giving false names to law enforcement officers and a felony probation violation.

