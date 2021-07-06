A Rome man is charged with felony obstruction of an officer when he punched two police officers and pulled out another officer's hair, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shawn Joseph Saxton, 43, also struck a woman in the face, causing a black eye. He was also screaming obscenities during the incident, which happened on Martha Berry Highway near the Citgo and Pinecrest Motel.
Saxton is additionally charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $11,200 bond Tuesday.