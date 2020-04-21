A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday afternoon, accused of pulling a knife on a woman holding a newborn.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stevie Shane Shadwick, 44, pulled a knife on a woman who was holding her seven-week-old child outside the Food Lion in Armuchee. He was also yelling profanity in the parking lot while it was full of people.
Police also found an almost empty open container in Shadwick's motorcycle bag. He is charged with felony aggravated assault, along with misdemeanor DUI, disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended, knowingly driving on suspended license, and an open container violation.