A Rome man remained in jail Thursday morning after being charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor drug related objects, as well as felony aggravated stalking.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputies were serving arrest warrants for Charles Rashun Echols, 28, when they found a baggie of cocaine and a scale on top of his refrigerator, sitting on his wallet.
Back in January, Echols posted sexually explicit pictures of a woman on Facebook as a way to harass her. Multiple people saw the post, the report stated.
Echols is also charged with misdemeanor prohibition of nude or sexually explicit electronic transmissions.