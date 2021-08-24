A Rome man is charged with four felonies, including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, after he reportedly pointed a rifle at a woman and threatened to kill her.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Alexander Sparks, 30, also punched a man in the face and kicked in a bedroom door.
He was arrested at his residence on Coosawattee Avenue and is also charged with felony terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor family violence battery and criminal trespass.
Sparks was held without bond Tuesday.