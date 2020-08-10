A Rome man remained in jail without bond Monday afternoon, accused of stealing, threatening and pointing a gun at someone, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Jeremy Lee Terry, 41, stole $840 worth of items from the front porch of a residence back on July 24.
In a separate incident just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 9, Terry threatened someone and pointed a gun at them. He also had methamphetamine and fled officers on foot during the investigation. The incident began at a residence on Hosea Street and ended at a location on East 19th Street. He had a warrant for the July theft.
Terry is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, terroristic threats and acts, as well as misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and theft by taking.