Report: Rome man passed fake $20 bills By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Dec 30, 2021

A Rome man is accused of passing several fake $20 bills at a Dollar General on Kingston Highway in October, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Lewis Lynn Webb, 50, is charged with felony first degree forgery as well as misdemeanor theft by deception and violating his probation. He remained in jail without bond Thursday.