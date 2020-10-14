A Rome man remained in jail Wednesday morning on a $10,100 bond, accused of having drugs in his pocket.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Najii Amore Harlan, 39, was stopped on Ellison Street at Shorter Avenue Tuesday evening, and gave two officers a fake name and birthdate. When searched, officers found ecstasy in his shorts pocket.
Harlan is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and a probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor giving false information to a law enforcement officer.