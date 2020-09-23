A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning, accused of kidnapping a child and running from police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Tiquan Ticristan Barrett, 23, took a child without the mother's permission Tuesday afternoon, then slapped the mother and told her she would "get what's coming to her," before running from police responding to the scene.
Beginning at the Circle K on Calhoun Highway, Barrett fled from police and reached speeds of up to 118 miles per hour in a 55 zone, crossing the center line.
Barrett is charged with felony fleeing, kidnapping and terroristic threats and acts. He is also charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, simple battery, driving on the wrong side of the road, and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.