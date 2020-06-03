A Rome man remained in jail with no bond Wednesday morning after being arrrested on felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor simple assault charges at his residence on Gray Rock Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mark Edward Mathis, 51, threatened to kill the woman, making her fear for her life, reports stated. He also kicked her and assaulted another, making them fear for injury.
Mathis obstructed law enforcement officers during the arrest. He is charged with misdemeanor family violence battery and obstruction of law enforcement officers.