A Rome man remained in jail with a $16,700 blanket bond after a traffic stop led to Rome police officers finding cocaine and marijuana in his car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Antonio Marquis Griffin, 31, was pulled over at the intersection of Broad Street and East First Street after failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. RPD officers then did a probable search of his car and found several bags of marijuana, approximately three pounds. They also found a bag of cocaine, a digital scale and a firearm.
The Rome man is charged with felony possession of marijuana, intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and running a stop sign.