A Rome man is charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and felony Schedule II controlled substance possession after Rome police officers found Oxycodone in his socks and marijuana in his underwear and pockets, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyre Dajuan Stinson, 22, gave a false name to the officers to mislead them during the arrest at the intersection of North Avenue and Southern Street. He is charged with misdemeanor probation violation, giving false name to law enforcement officers and drugs not in original container. He remained in jail with no bond Wednesday morning.