Report: Rome man hit police officer By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Mar 3, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man who was at The Hampton Inn on West First Street was arrested on a felony obstruction charge after striking a police officer, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jimmy Wesley Parker, 28, is being held without bond on a probation violation. He is charged with felony obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor criminal trespass. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives 'This is not who we are': Former county GOP chair calls on hometown party to rebuke Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Herschel Walker pulls out of weekend rally in Rome, Perdue says he'll still attend Floyd County schools to mark "mature" books, let parents decide if their children can check them out LakePoint, Emerson due for $194 million mixed-use project Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists