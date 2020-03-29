A Rome man was in jail Sunday on assault and battery charges after attacking a woman and shattering a TV, according to reports.
Floyd County Jail reports stated:
Zachary John Owens, 24, held a woman down by her neck, making it difficult for her to breathe. The Saturday night attack left hand marks on her neck and bite marks on her shoulders and upper back. He also broke a television by hitting the screen.
Owens is charged with felony aggravated assault, simple battery under the Family Violence Act and criminal trespass on public hunting and fishing areas. He was being held without bond Sunday night.