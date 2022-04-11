Report: Rome man held knife to woman's throat By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Apr 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested at his Crane Street residence Sunday afternoon after he held a long knife to a woman's throat and threw a cell phone at her face, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Shane Donavan Green, 36, did the above acts in front of three children. Green is charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple battery and third degree cruelty to children.He was held on an $11,200 bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now 2 new housing developments proposed off Cartersville Highway; more than 1,300 townhouses, apartments planned Trial scheduled for remaining defendants in Ghost Face Gangster RICO case Planning commission backs proposals totaling nearly 1,400 new residences Lots of movement in Rome as businesses shift to new homes this spring COLUMN: Play ball! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists