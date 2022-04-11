A Rome man was arrested at his Crane Street residence Sunday afternoon after he held a long knife to a woman's throat and threw a cell phone at her face, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Shane Donavan Green, 36, did the above acts in front of three children. Green is charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple battery and third degree cruelty to children.

He was held on an $11,200 bond Monday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.