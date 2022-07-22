Report: Rome man had two stolen motorcycles By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jul 22, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is charged with felony theft by receiving after Floyd County police arrested him at the intersection of Ga. 53 and Loop One, where he had two stolen motorcycles.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Austin Lee Jacks, 28, is additionally charged with misdemeanor obstruction. He was held on a $10,100 bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Hopper’s cabin from ‘Strangers Things’ is now an escape room in Powder Springs Imagine Festival organizers release sneak peek map of festival grounds Title pawn worker charged with stealing nearly $2,000 in funds from store Rome's Collins commits to Alabama Rome man charged with leading Alabama deputies in a chase Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Doctors: More tools for Biden to fight COVID 26 min ago Work on Veterans Memorial Bridge to slow traffic July 25 27 min ago Wolf administration unveils 3-year plan to reverse teacher workforce shortage 27 min ago Olmsted County District 2 candidates record videos related to budget priorities 27 min ago Scammers pretending to be police get $1,100 from employee in gift cards 27 min ago Fun and games to start soon at the Med City's new 'toybrary' 27 min ago Heard Around Rochester: Connecting with readers; a Wild Bill's surprise 28 min ago Rochester's Miracle Field renovation shows power of community 28 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome. Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor Heritage Automotive Group sold to Shottenkirk, including Honda, Nissan, Hyundai franchises $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Hopper’s cabin from ‘Strangers Things’ is now an escape room in Powder Springs Imagine Festival organizers release sneak peek map of festival grounds Latest Region Stories Doctors: More tools for Biden to fight COVID 26 min ago Work on Veterans Memorial Bridge to slow traffic July 25 27 min ago Wolf administration unveils 3-year plan to reverse teacher workforce shortage 27 min ago Olmsted County District 2 candidates record videos related to budget priorities 27 min ago Scammers pretending to be police get $1,100 from employee in gift cards 27 min ago Fun and games to start soon at the Med City's new 'toybrary' 27 min ago Heard Around Rochester: Connecting with readers; a Wild Bill's surprise 28 min ago Rochester's Miracle Field renovation shows power of community 28 min ago