A Rome man was being held on $2,600 bond Saturday after being found with a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to a Floyd County Jail report.
According to the report:
Janssen Jakoby Lake Jordan, 20, of Rome, was stopped on Martha Berry Boulevard at Coligni Way on Friday afternoon after he had taken $37 worth of items from the Circle K gas station at 1491 Turner McCall Blvd. without paying for them. The vehicle he was driving in was reported stolen earlier in the day.
Jordan is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.