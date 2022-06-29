A Rome man is charged with felony theft by taking motor vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property after Rome police arrested him at the Maple Quick Stop on Maple Avenue, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Marcus Lee Brown Jr., 24, had a stolen blue Jeep, valued at $18,000, and a stolen firearm. He is additionally charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

