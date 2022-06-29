Report: Rome man had stolen vehicle, firearm By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jun 29, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is charged with felony theft by taking motor vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property after Rome police arrested him at the Maple Quick Stop on Maple Avenue, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Marcus Lee Brown Jr., 24, had a stolen blue Jeep, valued at $18,000, and a stolen firearm. He is additionally charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: Cave Spring movie shoot needs to wait for Independence Day, politicians say the craziest things "Love wins!" Pride undeterred in face of protesters Rome Pride 2022 kicks off Friday, features fun for the whole family First Baptist Church of Rome welcomes Rev. David Brooks as senior pastor Rome High grad, now University of Central Oklahoma professor, uncovers new species of bass Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories 5 fun things to do this Fourth of July weekend 29 min ago Lumberton FFA member among 6 elected as N.C. FFA state officers 29 min ago High water moves fireworks launch site in Wenatchee's Walla Walla Point Park 30 min ago Hartford council votes in favor of hiring an assistant police chief amid discussion of how many police are needed 31 min ago Lexington's iconic Parkette Drive-In closes 31 min ago Homeless more vulnerable during prolonged heat waves 31 min ago Wisconsin church youth group completes service projects in Richmond 31 min ago Goodman set to retire as parks and rec director effective July 15 31 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Cave Spring movie shoot needs to wait for Independence Day, politicians say the craziest things Cash, drugs found after car chase "Love wins!" Pride undeterred in face of protesters 24 indictments handed down Walker County mom challenges school board on explicit books: 'You are the gatekeepers' Latest Region Stories 5 fun things to do this Fourth of July weekend 29 min ago Lumberton FFA member among 6 elected as N.C. FFA state officers 29 min ago High water moves fireworks launch site in Wenatchee's Walla Walla Point Park 30 min ago Hartford council votes in favor of hiring an assistant police chief amid discussion of how many police are needed 31 min ago Lexington's iconic Parkette Drive-In closes 31 min ago Homeless more vulnerable during prolonged heat waves 31 min ago Wisconsin church youth group completes service projects in Richmond 31 min ago Goodman set to retire as parks and rec director effective July 15 31 min ago