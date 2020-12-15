A Rome man remained in jail Tuesday morning on a $5,700 bond after police say he was found with meth and synthetic marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Arthur Tremain Adams, 48, was searched at the Maple Quick Stop, 1912 Maple Ave., and had a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue, as well as synthetic marijuana, both found in his pockets.
Adams is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of synthetic marijuana. He is also charged with a felony probation violation.