A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning after police say he had drugs during a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jody Lawayne Pelfrey, 50, was pulled over for driving without headlights on Park Avenue at South First Street in Lindale late Tuesday evening. Driving on a suspended license, Pelfrey also had methamphetamine and marijuana, along with digital scales and packaging materials.
Pelfrey is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, driving on a suspended license and a headlight violation.