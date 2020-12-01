A Rome man remained in jail Tuesday morning on an $11,200 bond after a traffic stop led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alfonza Zeke Perkins, 39, was pulled over just after 10 p.m. Monday on Highway 411 for a tag light violation and found to have individual baggies of marijuana and methamphetamine along with a digital scale.
Perkins is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and a tag light violation.