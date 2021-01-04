A Rome man faces a couple of felony drug charges after his arrest on the Cedartown Highway Saturday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Chuck Ledale Roberts, 54, was stopped on Cedartown Highway around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Police confiscated a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and yellow THC wax in a plastic bag inside his jacket.
Roberts is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and Schedule II controlled substance along with a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license.