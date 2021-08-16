A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of Ross Street and Harvey Street Friday on a misdemeanor family violence battery warrant, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dennis Lewis Turner Jr., 33, pulled out a woman's hair and punched her on May 26.
During the arrest, Rome police found crack cocaine, two Percocet pills and marijuana. He is also charged with felony cocaine possession, Schedule II controlled substance possession possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drugs not in original container.
Turner was held without bond Monday.