A Rome man was arrested at a Maple Road residence in Lindale Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly assaulted a woman and left marks on her neck and wrist.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Ronnie Delane Roach Jr., 41, grabbed the woman by the wrist and left bruises behind. He also grabbed her by the neck, leaving red marks and scaring her.

He is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.

He was held without bond Thursday.

