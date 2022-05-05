Report: Rome man grabbed woman by the throat By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email May 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested at a Maple Road residence in Lindale Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly assaulted a woman and left marks on her neck and wrist.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Ronnie Delane Roach Jr., 41, grabbed the woman by the wrist and left bruises behind. He also grabbed her by the neck, leaving red marks and scaring her.He is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.He was held without bond Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Escaped Alabama inmate captured in Cherokee County Police: Arrests on Pleasant Valley Road 'a major blow to the drug trade in Floyd County' UPDATE: Man who went missing last week found in Alabama and is safe with family Around Town: Farewell to Sumo, old Pick 'O Deli location on Dean Sumo restaurant closes; senior homes planned Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists