A Rome man is charged with felony second degree cruelty to children after he reportedly handed a firearm to a child and the child pointed it at his mother, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Matthew Allen Howren, 37, is also charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and third degree cruelty to children since the incident occurred around an eight-year-old as well.

He was held on a $10,000 bond Monday.

