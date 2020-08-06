A Rome man was arrested at Jim's Tire and Service Center Wednesday evening after Rome police found two THC oil cartridges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Stanley Cannon, 35, also had less than an ounce of marijuana in his possession, as well as two grinders, a glass smoking pipe with residue and three single smoke marijuana pipes.
Cannon is charged with felony Schedule I drug possession and misdemeanor marijuana and drug related object possession. He was released on bond Thursday morning.