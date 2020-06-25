After being pulled over by Rome police officers for a window tint violation, a Rome man was reportedly found with over seven ounces of marijuana packaged for distribution, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamarie Tyre Sloman, 24, also had a firearm in his possession and a set digital scales. Sloman is charged with misdemeanor window tint violation, possession of drug related objects, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, marijuana possession and possession with intent to distribute. He remained in jail with no bond Thursday morning.