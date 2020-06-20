A Rome man is charged with 13 different charges after being pulled over for a traffic violation at the intersection of North Second Avenue and Fifth Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Lorenzo Johnson, 40, was pulled over after running a red light and stopping in the intersection. While searching the vehicle, Rome police officers found 42 grams of cocaine as well as several sandwich bags filled with Schedule II narcotics. They also found at least one ounce of marijuana. Other bags were set aside for the cocaine and marijuana, as well as a digital scale. Johnson, a convicted felon, also had a firearm in his possession.
He is charged with two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of drugs not in original container, two counts of purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony cocaine trafficking, felony possession with intent to distribute drugs, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, misdemeanor failure to obey traffic control device and misdemeanor obstruction of an intersection. He remained in jail with no bond Saturday morning.