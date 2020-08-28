A Rome man remained in jail Friday morning without bond after police say he was found inside a home on Rosewood Road.
According to Floyd County Jail/Rome Police Department reports:
Charles Preston Vasser, 48, told the home's owner he was looking for his dog once caught inside the home, and then went out onto the front porch before an officer arrived and placed him into custody.
Vasser told police he was looking for a poodle all over the neighborhood when he checked the back yard of the home and then knocked before going into the home through a back room door. He is charged with felony first degree burglary.