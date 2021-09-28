A Rome man remained in jail on $9,200 bond early Tuesday on charges that he fled from police on Sept. 23 and left six pounds of marijuana in his 2021 Ford Expedition.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jaderricus Malik Caldwell, 20, got out of his SUV between Dellwood Drive and Lavender Drive in West Rome and fled to a Nissan Altima and sped off. He'd been clocked doing 44 mph in a 30 mph zone in a school zone when pulled over.
Caldwell was the only person in the SUV where the drugs were found when pulled over. He is charged with felony marijuana possession with the intent to sell as well as misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and speeding in a school zone.