A Rome man was held without bond Sunday morning following his arrest at the intersection of Paris Drive and Marchment Drive on DUI, possession of marijuana and intent to distribute charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marcus Dwayne Ragland, 28, was pulled over for playing loud music from his vehicle late at night. After he was pulled over, he fled on foot from Rome police officers. When they caught him, they found less than an ounce of marijuana in his possession as well as plastic bags and a large sum of money. Officers also found a handgun, an open container of alcohol and discovered his Georgia driver's license was suspended. During the arrest, they noticed Ragland smelled like alcohol.
Ragland is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor marijuana possession, obstruction of an officer, DUI, loud music, open constainer and suspended license.