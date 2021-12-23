A 22-year-old Rome man faces felony charges after he reportedly led police on a car chase through residential areas in East Rome, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Tylan Dwight Chambers is charged with felony fleeing, tampering with evidence and crossing jail guard lines with marijuana.

Chambers was arrested with an open liquor bottle and admitted to eating a small cigar with marijuana. Police also found a small bag of marijuana on Chambers at the jail.

