Report: Rome man fled from police By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Dec 23, 2021 A 22-year-old Rome man faces felony charges after he reportedly led police on a car chase through residential areas in East Rome, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Tylan Dwight Chambers is charged with felony fleeing, tampering with evidence and crossing jail guard lines with marijuana.Chambers was arrested with an open liquor bottle and admitted to eating a small cigar with marijuana. Police also found a small bag of marijuana on Chambers at the jail.