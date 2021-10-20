A Rome man wanted on drug charges is accused of fleeing police, driving recklessly down Lombardy Way and Flannery Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Bryan Ingram, 38, had meth and marijuana in his possession during another incident on Aug. 28. The sheriff's office had a warrant out for his arrest on those charges when he fled police Saturday.
Ingram is charged with three counts of felony fleeing police, meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession and reckless driving. He also has a felony probation violation.