A Rome man reportedly fired a weapon repeatedly inside his father's residence on Burnett Ferry Road Monday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
At 12:19 a.m., Richard Harlan Brewer, 67, discharged a firearm multiple times inside his father's residence while it was occupied by two other residents. Brewer fired the weapon less than 50 yards from a public roadway and close to neighbors, causing more than $500 worth of property damage.
Brewer is charged with felony criminal damage in the second degree, reckless conduct and discharge of a firearm near a highway. Brewer was being held on a $5,700 bond as of Monday morning.