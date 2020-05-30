A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday, accused of assaulting another person with a knife.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael David McCollum, 42, "seriously disfigured" the person's face during the assault at the intersection of Broad Street and East Fourth Avenue.
McCollum is charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
Report: Fingerprints lead to arrest of a man charged with a five-year-old crime
A Rome man is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts after police say they recovered fingerprints matching his on a glass bottle from a 2015 case.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tobias Steven Fuller, 24, left a glass bottle with a gasoline soaked rag stuck through the top on the property of another person back in August of 2015. The rag showed signs of being burned as well.
The case was left inactive until fingerprints were recently recovered from the bottle that matched Fuller's. He remained in jail without bond Saturday morning.
Rome man arrested on DUI, drug charges
A 31-year-old Rome man was arrested at Sunrise Inn and Suites on DUI and drug charges Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kalen Tajiah Hill, 31, was found driving under the influence of alcohol with a suspended license by a Rome Police officer. The officer also found marijuana on his person and ecstasy pills in the vehicle's center console.
Hill is charged with misdemeanor DUI, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. He is also charged with possession of a schedule I drug, and was released on bond Saturday morning.
Man reportedly found with multiple bags of meth
A Plainville man is charged with felony possession of meth and intention to distribute and was held without bond Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Dewayne Witt, 50, of Plainville, was found with three bags containing meth and numerous other empty bags at a residence on Greenwood Avenue.
Witt was also found with meth in his bedroom on May 7 at the same address. He is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Report: Woman struck vehicle while children watched
A Rome woman is charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property and two counts of misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Micaela Miguel Francisco, 28, struck a vehicle with a knife, causing over $500 worth of damage. She did so while two children watched from the front door at a residence on Glover Street.
Francisco remained in jail with a $3,500 blanket bond Saturday morning.