Report: Rome man crossed guard lines with glass pipe

A Rome man is charged with felony crossing county guard lines with drugs after he was booked into the Floyd County Jail and found with a glass pipe containing meth residue, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

James Timothy Vasser, 56, also had a baggie of suspected meth when was arrested at the intersection of East Second Avenue and Merrell Avenue.

He was held without bond Wednesday.