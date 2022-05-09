Report: Rome man choked woman By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email May 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault after he reportedly attempted to strangle a woman at a Gardner Drive home.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Eric Christopher Jackson, 42, also struck the woman in the eye during the assault. He is additionally charged with misdemeanor battery and was held without bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Longtime Rome mainstay, China City, to close Friday UPDATE: Man who went missing last week found in Alabama and is safe with family Teen in stable condition after shooting on Dodd Boulevard Escaped Alabama inmate captured in Cherokee County Around Town: Farewell to Sumo, old Pick 'O Deli location on Dean Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists