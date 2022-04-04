Report: Rome man choked woman, held a boxcutter to her neck By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Apr 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested at a Carpenter Road residence Sunday after he violated a conditional bond to stay away from a woman and then assaulted her, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:William Troy Anderson Jr., 47, held a boxcutter to the woman's neck and threatened to cut her open. Anderson also punched another person who was present during the altercation.Anderson is charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, misdemeanor stalking, simple battery and a felony probation violation.He was held without bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Report: West Rome man locked 9 dogs in home without food or water Georgia Forestry Rangers save local vineyard, area homes from forest fire Campbell, Karen Trump GOP kingmaking power to be tested after Georgia rally Reid, Douglas Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists