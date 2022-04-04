A Rome man was arrested at a Carpenter Road residence Sunday after he violated a conditional bond to stay away from a woman and then assaulted her, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

William Troy Anderson Jr., 47, held a boxcutter to the woman's neck and threatened to cut her open. Anderson also punched another person who was present during the altercation.

Anderson is charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, misdemeanor stalking, simple battery and a felony probation violation.

He was held without bond Monday.

