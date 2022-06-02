Report: Rome man charged with meth possession, fled from police Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man reportedly fled after police executed a warrant and found him in possession of meth.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Aaron Lee Reynolds, 31, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday for an April domestic dispute where sheriffs found him in possession of 20 grams of meth. Reynolds is charged with felony possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, two counts of failure to appear, misdemeanor battery and possession of drug related objects. He was held without bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now 5-year-old Model boy drowns on Lake Allatoona Final season Stranger Things features Rome locations, debuts Friday WWII fighter pilot getting back in the cockpit one last time at Rome airport Wednesday Report: Floyd County man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in fatal Armuchee wreck Police continue to follow leads in death of former Rome High School football player Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists