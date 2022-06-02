A Rome man reportedly fled after police executed a warrant and found him in possession of meth.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Aaron Lee Reynolds, 31, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday for an April domestic dispute where sheriffs found him in possession of 20 grams of meth. 

Reynolds is charged with felony possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, two counts of failure to appear, misdemeanor battery and possession of drug related objects. 

He was held without bond Wednesday.

