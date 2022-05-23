Report: Rome man charged with kidnapping dragged woman out a window By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email May 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with felony kidnapping and first degree burglary after he reportedly broke a window to get into the woman's house and dragged her out by her wrist.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jaderrius Armand Tae Cotton, 21, forced the woman into his car and drove away. He also made her call 911 back and tell them her first call was a prank. Cotton was also driving the vehicle uninsured.Cotton is additionally charged with misdemeanor obstructing a 911 call and driving without insurance. He was being held without bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Black students, families from Coosa High file lawsuit against Floyd County Schools Rome police seek community's help in finding suspects in early Saturday murder. 10 best Georgia cities to retire in Courtney Hampton named new Pepperell Middle principal 20-year-old Polk County man convicted of robbery conspiracy, acquitted on felony murder charge Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists