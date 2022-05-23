A Rome man is charged with felony kidnapping and first degree burglary after he reportedly broke a window to get into the woman's house and dragged her out by her wrist.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jaderrius Armand Tae Cotton, 21, forced the woman into his car and drove away. He also made her call 911 back and tell them her first call was a prank. Cotton was also driving the vehicle uninsured.

Cotton is additionally charged with misdemeanor obstructing a 911 call and driving without insurance. He was being held without bond Monday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.