A Rome man was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act after he reportedly slammed and choked a female at a Rockmart Road residence, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
William James Salter, 37, was in an argument with a female who resided at the residence. The accused slammed the female to the ground where he choked her by putting her an in arm bar, causing the female to not be able to breath.
Salter was held on an $11,200 bond Thursday morning.