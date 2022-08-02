Report: Rome man charged at father with baseball bat By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Aug 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man was arrested at Etowah Terrace apartments on Monday after he reportedly charged at his father with a metal baseball bat.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Rashaad Kente Russell, 27, did this in front of several people. He is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was held on a $7,900 bond Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Rome police seek information in shooting at West Rome food mart Bestiality, child pornography charges added to Rome man's aggravated child molestation arrest Love of the game on full display at Barron Nearly a year after he disappeared, police are still searching for information on missing Floyd County man U-20 Guatemala National Team to play in Rome Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Fetzer Vineyards of Mendocino County changing corporate name to Bonterra Organic Estates 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: Why rental housing has become even less affordable in Santa Cruz County 1 hr ago Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 2 1 hr ago John Van Nostrand: Which one wins? 1 hr ago Sonoma Harvest Music Festival 2022 schedule announced 1 hr ago Investigators probe 'suspicious' fires at Cloverdale River Park 1 hr ago Lauderhill man hospitalized after gunfire exchange with suspected burglars, police say 1 hr ago Selina opens hotels in Metula and Mitzpe Ramon 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now End of an era: Sonic Drive-In changing hands Rome police seek information in shooting at West Rome food mart Bestiality, child pornography charges added to Rome man's aggravated child molestation arrest Report: Adairsville man arrested after taking 'upskirt' photos at Buc-ee's Extra $200 Social Security monthly payments possible under new bill Latest Region Stories Fetzer Vineyards of Mendocino County changing corporate name to Bonterra Organic Estates 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: Why rental housing has become even less affordable in Santa Cruz County 1 hr ago Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 2 1 hr ago John Van Nostrand: Which one wins? 1 hr ago Sonoma Harvest Music Festival 2022 schedule announced 1 hr ago Investigators probe 'suspicious' fires at Cloverdale River Park 1 hr ago Lauderhill man hospitalized after gunfire exchange with suspected burglars, police say 1 hr ago Selina opens hotels in Metula and Mitzpe Ramon 1 hr ago