After being stopped on Shorter Avenue for travelling 12 miles over the speed limit, a Rome man was arrested on a DUI, as well as Schedule I controlled substance possession and crossing state guard lines, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

David Lee Roper Jr., 41, appeared intoxicated while operating a vehicle. After he was brought to the jail, he dropped suspected marijuana after crossing the guard lines.

He is also charged with abandonment of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

