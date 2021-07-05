After being stopped on Shorter Avenue for travelling 12 miles over the speed limit, a Rome man was arrested on a DUI, as well as Schedule I controlled substance possession and crossing state guard lines, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Lee Roper Jr., 41, appeared intoxicated while operating a vehicle. After he was brought to the jail, he dropped suspected marijuana after crossing the guard lines.
He is also charged with abandonment of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor marijuana possession.