A Rome man is charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property after he broke the window of a 2017 Chevrolet Impala with a small table, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Clarence Cornelius Neal Jr., 24, committed this offense back in January 2020 at a private residence on Cherry Street. The same day, Neal hit the car's owner in the back of the head with a gun and pointed the gun at the man.
Neal is also charged with misdemeanor pointing a gun at another person and battery. He remained in jail Thursday morning with a $5,700 blanket bond.