A Rome man is accused of fracturing the bones in a woman's face during an attack at the Economy Inn in May, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Roosevelt Cornelius Williams, 43, is charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects. A Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested Williams on West Eighth Street Tuesday on charges that he had a pipe with a small amount of marijuana as well as warrants for the May incident.
He remained at the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday without bond.